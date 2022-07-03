WORLD
Glacier collapse in Italian Alps kills hikers
The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada - the highest in the Italian Dolomites - in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.
The Marmolada glacier is the largest glacier in the Dolomites. / Reuters
July 3, 2022

An avalanche sparked by the collapse of the largest glacier in the Italian Alps has killed at least five people and injured eight others.

"Unfortunately, five people were found lifeless," an emergency services spokesperson Michela Canova said on Sunday, adding that the eight injured "remained a provisional count". 

Some local media reports put the death toll at six.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Belluno, another in a more serious condition was taken to Trevise and five to Trente, she said.

Canova did not specify the nationalities of the victims.

Helicopters were scrambled to take part in the rescue operation and to monitor the situation from the air.

"An avalanche of snow, ice and rock hit an access path at a time when there were several roped parties, some of whom were swept away," Canova said.

"The total number of climbers involved is not yet known," she added.

Marmolada glacier

The glacier collapsed on the mountain of Marmolada - the highest in the Italian Dolomites - in the eastern part of the Italian Alps, between the regions of Trento and Veneto.

An early summer heatwave in Italy saw temperatures on the Marmolada touch 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, said the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.

The Marmolada glacier is the largest glacier in the Dolomites, which is part of the Italian Alps and situated on the northern face of Marmolada.

The glacier feeds the Avisio river and over looks Lake Fedaia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
