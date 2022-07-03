A Palestinian woman has died in Israeli detention allegedly due to medical neglect, according to a rights group.

Saadia Farajallah, 68, breathed her last breath in the Israeli Damon prison near Haifa in northern Israel, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement on Saturday.

Farajallah, a mother of eight from the town of Idna in the occupied West Bank, was detained by Israeli forces in December 2021 while she was near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron city.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Israeli forces brutally assaulted Farajallah as they detained her for allegedly attempting a stabbing attack.

The NGO accused Damon prison authorities of medical neglect as Saadia Farajallah's health had recently been in decline due to multiple chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

The Palestinian Authority held Israel responsible for the death of the Palestinian detainee.

Farajallah’s death “was the latest episode in the racist crimes committed against our detainees and female prisoners,” Qadri Abu Baker, the head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees, said in a statement.

He said the silence of the international community “allows the Israeli occupation to commit more crimes against our prisoners.”

