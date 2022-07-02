One of Germany's leading news websites has published a story featuring the inner face of the YPG/PKK terror organisation.

The opinions of Turcologist Walter Posch, who is a member of the Institute for Peace Support and Conflict Management at the Austrian National Defence Academy, was given space in Deutschlandfunk on June 22 under the title, "PKK, Türkiye and Kurdish terror."

"The fact that foreign forces focus on the YPG as they do not have their own troops in Syria is a disaster with multiple consequences," said Posch.

Posch accused Western countries of legitimising the PKK terror group.

Underlining that he examined the so-called charter of the terror group, Posch said Westerners are deceived by the PKK’s rhetoric of a “democratic society.”

