The UN rights chief called on Sudanese authorities to launch an independent investigation after security forces killed at least nine demonstrators attending a mass protest demanding an end to military rule.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement on Friday that she was "alarmed" at Thursday's killings, including of a 15-year-old child, "even after the police had announced they would not use lethal force to disperse the demonstrators."

The mass demonstration, which saw tens of thousands turn out across the country, was met with the deadliest violence so far this year.

The death toll from protest-related violence has reached 113 since the military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan last October.

The latest fatality was reported on Friday after a demonstrator died from wounds sustained at a June 24 rally, according to medics.

"So far, no-one has been held accountable for these deaths," Bachelet said, pointing to reports indicating that during Thursday's demonstrations, "joint security forces used live bullets, as well as tear gas and water cannon against protesters."

"According to medical sources, most of those killed were shot in the chest, head, and back," she said.

