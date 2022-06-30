Tunisia has published a proposed new constitution that will be put to a referendum next month, limiting the role of parliament and giving President Kais Saied far more power.

The text of the proposed constitution published on Thursday in the official gazette said Saied would continue to rule by decree until the creation of a new parliament through an election expected in December.

The new constitution would allow the president to present draft laws and have sole responsibility for proposing treaties and drafting state budgets, the gazette said.

The new constitution would also create a new 'Council of Regions' as the second chamber of parliament.

Previously, political power was more directly exercised by the parliament, which took the lead role in appointing the government and approving legislation.

Under the new constitution, the government would answer to the president, not to the parliament.

Most of Tunisia's political parties have rejected the president's unilateral moves to rewrite the constitution and urged voters to boycott the vote.

