WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many people dead as massive landslide hits northeast India
At least seven people were killed and dozens others missing after rains triggered the landslide in a remote area of the northeast Indian state of Manipur.
Many people dead as massive landslide hits northeast India
Millions have been displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low-lying areas houses have been submerged.
June 30, 2022

At least seven people have died and another 55 are feared to have been killed after a massive landslide in a remote area of the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur.

"In all there were about 81 people. The chances of survival of the remaining 55 people are very thin considering the fact that the landslide occured around 2 am," Haulianlal Guite, district magistrate of Noney district in Manipur, where the accident occurred, told Reuters by telephone on Thursday.

Rescue workers battled heavy rains and inclement weather to pull out nineteen survivors from the rubble after the landslide occurred at a railway construction site in the early hours of Thursday, but said the likelihood of finding any more was thin.

Millions displaced

Recommended

This month unprecedented rains have lashed India's north-eastern states and neighbouring Bangladesh, killing more than 150 people. 

Millions have been displaced by the catastrophic floods in recent weeks, and in some low-lying areas houses have been submerged.

Army helicopters were on standby and assisting in rescue operations at the site of the landslide, a statement from the Indian army said.

"Army helicopters are on standby. The weather is very hostile and more landslides are hampering our rescue operations," the statement said.

READ MORE:Dozens killed as heavy rains batter northern India

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing