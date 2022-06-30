Thursday, June 30, 2022

Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': Governor

The situation in Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine under Russian attack, is "extremely difficult" with relentless shelling making it impossible to evacuate civilians, the regional governor of Luhansk has said.

"There is a lot of shelling and from multiple directions. The Russian army is approaching from different directions towards Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday said in a video posted on Telegram.

Russia's forces remain at the outskirts of the city where there is currently no street fighting, he said. Gaiday dismissed claims by pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow's forces who claim to control half of the city situated across the river from neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, which was captured by the Russian army last week.

Some captured Azov fighters will face trial, Putin ally says

Some captured members of Ukraine's Azov Regiment will face trial, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament has said, a day after Russia's top court postponed a decision on whether to brand the unit as a terrorist entity.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Russia would carry out a "substantial investigation" into every member of Azov to find out "who was involved in what." Those who are determined to have "blood on their hands" will face trial, the State Duma speaker said in a post on Telegram.

The Azov Regiment, part of Ukraine's National Guard, was founded in 2014 as one of many volunteer militias to fight pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. Its fighters were feted as national heroes for defying Russian forces who laid siege on the city of Mariupol for weeks.

Ukraine receives 446.8M euro loan from World Bank: Finance ministry

Ukraine has received a 446.8 million euro loan from the World Bank with 424.6 million euros of it guaranteed by Britain, the Finance Ministry has said.

"The funds raised will secure funding for public sector employees. We are grateful to the Government of the United Kingdom and the World Bank team for supporting Ukraine in this difficult period of our history," Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted by his ministry as saying.

Lavrov says new 'iron curtain' descending between Russia and West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a new "iron curtain" is descending between Russia and the West after Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"As far as an iron curtain is concerned, essentially it is already descending," Lavrov told reporters. "They should just be careful not to pinch anything," he quipped. "The process has begun," he said after talks with his counterpart from Belarus.

Lavrov said Russia has not had any relations with the European Union since 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine following a popular uprising in Kiev. He said Moscow would not trust Washington and Brussels "from now on".

The EU is not at all interested in understanding our interests...It is interested in what has been decided in Brussels. And what has been decided in Washington has been decided in Brussels - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Biden announces $800M in Ukraine arms, vows continued support

President Joe Biden has announced $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine and said the United States will support Kiev "as long as it takes".

"We intend to announce more than $800 million more" for air defence, artillery, counter battery systems and other weaponry, he told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

"We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said. "Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia," Biden said, adding that he did not "know how it's going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine."

Putin denies Russia's role in looming global food crisis

President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia bore any responsibility for a looming global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine, instead blaming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that "made it much more difficult" to deliver certain products internationally.

"We have not put any restrictions on the export of fertilisers, nor on the export of food products," Putin said as he welcomed Indonesian leader Joko Widodo, whose country holds the G20 presidency, to the Kremlin.

Moscow does "not hinder the export of Ukrainian wheat," Putin said, adding that Russia is "in constant contact" with the UN agency in charge of the issue.

Ukraine says Russian equipment on Snake Island destroyed

Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in Ukraine's armed forces, has said that Russian equipment on Snake Island had been destroyed and that although there were no Ukrainian forces on the island yet there would be.

Hromov added at a news conference that Ukraine's military would do everything possible so ships carrying grain could pass through the Black Sea and that there were currently no plans to withdraw from the eastern city of Lysychansk, which Russian forces are trying to encircle.

Hromov also said Russia ramped up missile strikes in the second half of June. He added that more than half of the missiles were from Soviet reserves and less precise.

Europe court urges Russia to stop executions of two Britons

The European Court of Human Rights has told Russia to prevent the execution of two British citizens sentenced to death in a pro-Moscow separatist region of Ukraine.

Russia must "ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicants was not carried out," the court said in an emergency ruling that noted the pair had "voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered to the Russian forces in Mariupol".

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin were earlier this month sentenced to death by a court in the unrecognised Donetsk People's Republic, following their surrender to Russian forces. Both men, residents of Ukraine with Ukrainian partners, had joined the Ukrainian armed forces in 2018.

Sweden, Finland to sign NATO accession protocol on Tuesday: Stoltenberg

Sweden and Finland will sign on Tuesday the NATO accession protocol to formally join the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

The accession protocol must then be ratified by all 30 allied parliaments to allow both countries to become part of NATO and benefit from the alliance's collective defence clause.

Macron says France will soon deliver more CESAR guns to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has told the NATO summit in Spain that France would soon deliver six further CESAR guns to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe as NATO agreed the biggest strengthening of its deterrents since the Cold War in response to Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Macron also said the European Union must find more, alternative routes to transport out Ukraine grain supplies amid the Russian offensive.

Russia's exit from Snake Island shows 'impossible' to subdue Ukraine: UK

Russia's pullout from the captured Snake Island in the Black Sea shows the futility of President Vladimir Putin's strategic goals in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

"In the end, it will prove impossible for Putin to hold down a country that will not accept his rule," Johnson told a news conference after a NATO summit in Madrid, while also stressing the alliance's unity against Russia.

UN says 16M people in Ukraine need humanitarian aid

As Russia presses on with its offensive against Ukraine, some 16 million people inside the country need humanitarian aid, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine has said.

"Almost 16 million people in Ukraine today need humanitarian assistance: water food, health services," Osnat Lubrani told a press briefing.

Six million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes for other parts of the country since fighting started, though around 5 million have since returned, she said. But "many know that they might be forced to flee again," she added. Over 5.3 million more Ukrainians have fled abroad, Lubrani said.

Indonesian president says delivers Zelenskyy's message to Putin