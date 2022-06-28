Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance to support Ukraine for "as long as it takes" as Russia’s attack grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the attacks.

The final statement on Tuesday from the Group of Seven summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose "severe and immediate economic costs" on Russia.

Energy themes were front and centre at the summit throughout.

It left out key details on how the fossil fuel price caps would work in practice, setting up more discussion in the weeks ahead to "explore" measures to bar imports of Russian oil above a certain level.

That would hit a key Russian source of income and, in theory, help relieve the energy price spikes and inflation afflicting the global economy as a result of the conflict.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to our unprecedented coordination on sanctions for as long as necessary, acting in unison at every stage," the leaders said.

Details on how the proposal would be implemented were left for continuing talks in coming weeks.

READ MORE: G7 members seek to cap Russian oil price — German official

EU to ban 90% of Russian oil

The US has already blocked Russian oil imports, which were small in any case.

The European Union has decided to impose a ban on the 90 percent of Russian oil that comes by sea, but that does not take effect until the end of the year, meaning Europe continues to send money to Russia for energy even while condemning the attack.