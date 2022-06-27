Indian police have arrested the co-founder of a top fact-checking website who has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, his colleague said.

Mohammed Zubair was arrested in the capital New Delhi on Monday after being called in for questioning in an earlier case, said Pratik Sinha, who runs the Alt-News website together with Zubair.

Sinha said in a post on Twitter that his colleague was arrested illegally and without warning and was being held by police in Delhi.

Zubair has been one of the fiercest critics of Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has frequently called out hate speech by Hindu groups on the internet.

He has faced several legal cases over the years that his supporters dismiss as politically motivated attempts to silence a critic.

Some local media reports linked Zubair's arrest on Monday to the recent controversy over incendiary remarks about Prophet Muhammad made by two BJP officials, which sparked widespread global protests and outrage from the Islamic world.

'Politics of vengeance'

Many Hindu nationalists in the last few weeks have drawn attention to past comments on social media made by Zubair and other Modi critics and demanded that he be prosecuted for hurting their religious feelings.

Most government critics however see Zubair's arrest as part of a crackdown on free speech and rights activists that India has seen since Modi's ascent to power in May 2014.

On Saturday, police detained activist Teesta Setalvad who hails from Modi's western home state of Gujarat. Setalvad has been campaigning to have Modi declared complicit in deadly sectarian riots 20 years ago in which thousands of Muslims were killed.