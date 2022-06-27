Doctors in Afghanistan’s eastern province said the female victims of the country’s most destructive earthquake, which killed at least 1,000 people, are in urgent need of health care.

“We are lacking medicines or reproductive health services to help pregnant women who might experience some form of life-threatening complications during delivery if they don’t receive medical aid,” Muhammad Saleem Khalid in Paktia province, 61km (38 miles) from the epicentre of 5.9 magnitude earthquake, told TRT World.

Khalid is a doctor at the 203 Mansoori Corps Hospital in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province. Last week’s earthquake struck near Khost, a province bordering Pakistan leaving 2,000 injured and 10,000 homes destroyed. Neighbouring provinces Paktia and Paktika were also hit.

“Thousands of Afghans have lost everything in the earthquake and pregnant women living in tents who don't have access to healthcare are at particular risk.”

Even prior to the earthquake, in 2021, more than 80 percent of the country's health care facilities were not operating normally because of a lack of funding and a shortage of medical staff and supplies.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. Some 638 women die per 100,000 live births. Fewer than 60 percent of births are overseen by skilled health professionals.

Out of 1,900 women who are currently pregnant, 648 women are in their last trimester or expected to give birth in the next three months.

“The reproductive age women, particularly the pregnant women, are in more need of healthcare services, the high number of injuries and low capacity of existing health facilities created more demand,” Zaeem Abdul Rahman, media and communications analyst at the United Nations Population Fund Afghanistan told TRT World.