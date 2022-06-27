Monday, June 27, 2022

Missile strike hits crowded mall in Ukraine

A Russian missile strike on a crowded mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 10 people and injured more than 40, a regional governor said.

"Ten dead and more than 40 people have been injured. This is currently the situation in Kremenchuk due to the missile strike," said Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region where Kremenchuk is located.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "over a thousand civilians" were in the mall when the missiles struck the city, which had a pre-war population of 220,000 people. "The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook.

Russia expelling eight Greek diplomats

Russia declared eight Greek diplomats "personae non gratae" and gave them eight days to leave the country, the Russian foreign ministry has said.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned the Greek ambassador to protest over what it called "the confrontational course of the Greek authorities towards Russia, including the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime".

The ministry said it had also protested against a Greek decision to declare a group of Russian diplomats "personae non gratae".

US to send Ukraine air-defence missiles

The United States is planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian onslaught, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said.

"I can confirm that we are in fact, in the process of finalising a package that includes advanced air defence capabilities," Sullivan told reporters in Germany, where President Joe Biden was attending the G7 summit.

Sullivan said Biden had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who joined the G7 talks by video link - that the United States was preparing shipment of "advanced medium- and long-range air defence capabilities." Sullivan said additional aid being prepared due to "urgent need" also included artillery ammunition and counter-battery radar systems, which are used to pinpoint the source of enemy artillery firing.

Moldova is also vulnerable: President Maia Sandu

Moldova's president said during a visit to Ukraine that her country was "fragile and vulnerable" and needed help to remain "part of the free world".

Four days after European Union leaders decided to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates, President Maia Sandu visited three towns where Ukraine alleges Russian forces committed atrocities.

"This shouldn't happen. And, you know, it is heartbreaking to see what we see here and to hear the stories," she said in Bucha out side Kiev, calling for anyone found guilty of atrocities to be punished.

Ukraine at fault for missile 'falling' on Kiev residential building: Russia

Russia's defence ministry has denied responsibility for a missile that hit a Kiev residential building over the weekend, saying it was likely caused by a failure of Ukraine's air defence system.

Missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kiev for the first time in weeks on Sunday. Ukraine said an apartment block and a site close to a kindergarten were hit, with US President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism" in its offensive against Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said it had fired four missiles that hit their target, an arms factory in Kiev.

Putin to make first visits abroad since start of Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe in a first foreign trip since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

The visit was announced by his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov at a press briefing in Moscow on Monday. "A working visit of President Putin to Tajikistan is scheduled for tomorrow. He will meet (Tajikistan’s President Emomali ) Rahmon for talks," Peskov said.

After Tajikistan, the Russian leader will go to Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat where he will attend the 2022 summit of the Caspian states, Peskov said.

Zelenskyy told G7 'now's not the time for negotiations': French presidency

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told G7 leaders on that the time has not yet come to open negotiations with Russia, as Kiev is still seeking to consolidate its positions, the French presidency has said.

"President Zelenskyy gave a very clear response that now is not the time for negotiations. Ukraine will negotiate when it is in a position to do so, that is, when it has basically re-established a position of strength," the French presidency said after the Ukrainian leader joined the G7 summit via video-link.

G7 to up pressure on Putin, vows solidarity

The G7 has vowed solidarity with Ukraine "for as long as it takes", in a statement issued after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy video address.

The host of the group's summit in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the G7 will "increase pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This war has to come to an end," Scholz tweeted. The G7 also told Russia it must allow grain shipments to leave Ukraine to avoid exacerbating a global food crisis. It said Moscow must allow Ukrainians taken to Russia against their will to return home at once.

Zelenskyy presses G7 for more help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he has addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official has said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He could be seen on a television screen next to the round table where the leaders sat at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel.

US announces new G7 sanctions targeting Russia's defence sector