Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as regional defence and cooperation in the defence industry.

Wallace, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Akar, was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Thursday, according to a statement.

The two officials had a meeting that was followed by delegation-level talks.

Akar stressed that relations between Türkiye and the UK continue in every field based on a strategic partnership.

He emphasised the acceleration of cooperation in the defence industry with the lifting of export license restrictions.

Bilateral cooperation