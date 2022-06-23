TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, British defence chiefs discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
A ceasefire should be declared in Ukraine as soon as possible to reestablish peace and stability in the region, says Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
Turkish, British defence chiefs discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Akar, was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry. / Reuters
June 23, 2022

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as regional defence and cooperation in the defence industry.

Wallace, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Akar, was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish National Defence Ministry on Thursday, according to a statement.

The two officials had a meeting that was followed by delegation-level talks.

Akar stressed that relations between Türkiye and the UK continue in every field based on a strategic partnership.

He emphasised the acceleration of cooperation in the defence industry with the lifting of export license restrictions.

READ MORE: British foreign secretary visits Türkiye, discusses ‘deepening cooperation’

Bilateral cooperation

Recommended

The importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, especially the PKK/YPG, Daesh and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) groups, was also discussed.

Akar underlined that a ceasefire should be declared in Ukraine as soon as possible to reestablish peace and stability in the region, with support given to the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the conflict-ridden country.

He noted that efforts to solve the grain problem continue in a coordinated manner.

The statement highlighted that the agreement on the continuation of military training cooperation activities was also discussed.

Earlier, Akar and Wallace met on June 15 in Brussels as part of a NATO defence ministers' meeting and a tripartite meeting held with the participation of Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Russia hold military-level talks on grain export from Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks