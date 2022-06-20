WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election negotiations: UN
UN special adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams urged Libyan officials to convene within 10 days to bridge the gaps between the two sides.
Libya’s rivals fail to reach deal in election negotiations: UN
Libya has been split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments, since Muammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011. / AP
June 20, 2022

Rival Libyan factions have failed to reach an agreement after wrapping up a third round of UN-mediated talks in Egypt, the United Nations has said, further complicating international efforts to find a way out of the country’s decade-old chaos.

UN special adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said on Monday that lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and the High Council of State, based in the capital of Tripoli, concluded their final round of negotiations on constitutional amendments for elections late on Sunday in Cairo without a breakthrough.

The talks, which stared on June 12, had sought to establish a constitutional framework for elections in Libya, but the two sides failed to agree on “the measures governing the transitional period” leading to the vote, William said in a statement.

She called on Aguila Saleh, the parliament speaker of Tobruk-based House of Representatives, and Khaled al Meshri, head of the Tripoli-based council to convene within 10 days to try and bridge the gaps between the two sides. She did not elaborate.

Libyan media reports claimed that the main contested topic was the criteria for a presidential candidacy.

READ MORE:UN-sponsored talks on Libya elections resume in Egypt

Major blow to international efforts

Recommended

The Tripoli-based council insisted on banning military personal from running for the country’s top post - apparently a move directed at warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar had announced his bid in elections slated for last December. That vote was not held because of myriad issues, including controversial hopefuls and disputes about election laws.

During the talks in Cairo, the east-based lawmakers called for allowing military personnel to run in a subsequent vote.

The failure to hold the vote in December was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in Libya, where rival administrations are now claiming power after tentative steps toward unity last year.

The oil-rich Libya has been wrecked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country was then for years split between rival administrations in the east and west.

READ MORE:Clashes in Libya threaten civilians, stability — UN

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions