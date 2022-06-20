Authorities in flood-hit Bangladesh and northeastern India have scrambled to provide aid to more than nine million people marooned after the heaviest rains in years killed dozens of people across both South Asian nations, officials have said.

"The flooding is the worst in 122 years in the Sylhet region," said Atiqul Haque, Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, on Monday.

Monsoon rains in low-lying Bangladesh have triggered catastrophic flooding in the northeastern Sylhet administrative division, leaving a quarter of its 15 million population stranded amid fast-rising waters and swollen rivers.

Around 300,000 people have been moved to shelters in Sylhet but more than four million people are stranded near their inundated homes, compounding the challenges for authorities to provide aid, including drinking water and medical supplies.

"The situation is still alarming," Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Sylhet division's chief administrator, said.

Media reports said those affected by flooding in remote areas are struggling to access drinking water and food.

"I have never seen such floods in my life," Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Sylhet's Sunamganj district, said.

"Dry food is running out, there is no drinking water."

