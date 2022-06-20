Palestine has called on Israel to hand over the gun used by its trooper that "murdered" Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"We have refused to hand over the bullet to them, and we even demand that they hand over the weapon that murdered Shireen Abu Akleh," Palestinian PM Mohammed Shtayyeh said at a ceremony in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah on Sunday to mark 40 days since her killing.

Abu Akleh was shot and killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

A Palestinian probe said that an Israeli soldier shot dead the veteran Palestinian-American reporter, echoing findings by Al Jazeera and several other major news organisations.

Eyewitnesses second such claims. They say Abu Akleh was shot dead in "cold blood" by the Israeli troops.

Israel has asked the Palestinian Authority to provide the bullet extracted from her body so Israel can conduct its own ballistic investigation.

Palestine says it Israel's "sham probe" can't be trusted.

Israel has offered to do so with Palestinian and American representatives present.

