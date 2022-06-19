TÜRKİYE
Israel lauds Türkiye's efforts in fight against terrorism
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog in a phone call agree on maintaining cooperation for peace and stability in the region.
Herzog visited Ankara last March and met with Erdogan. / Reuters
June 19, 2022

The Israeli president has thanked his Turkish counterpart for Ankara’s efforts in combatting terrorism, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed in a phone call Türkiye-Israel relations and regional matters, the directorate said in a statement on Sunday. 

The two leaders “agreed on maintaining cooperation for peace and stability as well as dialogue in the two countries’ relations and regional matters, including security and the fight against terror,” the statement added.

Earlier, in March, Herzog had visited Ankara and met with Erdogan.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Israel on same page over normalisation of ties: Cavusoglu

Israeli FM to visit Türkiye

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to visit Türkiye on June 23, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Last month, during a visit to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Türkiye and Israel demonstrated a "common will" to improve relations in every field.

"Even though there were difficult days, we decided to continue our relations," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu’s visit was the first trip to Israel by a Turkish foreign minister in nearly 15 years. 

READ MORE: Herzog in Ankara: What Türkiye and Israel seek to achieve

SOURCE:AA
