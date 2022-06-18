Protesters in India's eastern state of Bihar have damaged public property and ransacked offices at a railway station to express outrage at a new military recruitment policy, demanding the government reverse course.

Thousands of young men attacked train coaches, burned tyres and clashed with officials at the station on Saturday in one of India's poorest states.

At least 12 protesters were arrested and at least four policemen were injured, said Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in Bihar overseeing law and order.

"Around 2,000 to 2,500 people entered the Masaurhi railway station and attacked the forces," Singh said.

The Agnipath, or "path of fire", system aims to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38-million-strong armed forces and cut burgeoning pension costs, the government said.

Protesters, mainly young men, say the plan will limit opportunities for permanent jobs with the defence forces, which guarantee fixed salaries, pensions and other benefits.

Some retired military officials said the government's money-saving plan risks eroding the honour of serving the nation and the safety of India.

