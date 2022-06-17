WORLD
3 MIN READ
US airports, mobile operators reach deal over 5G antennas — FAA
Tensions between the two sectors flared at the end of 2021 when the FAA voiced concerns about possible interference between the altimeters of some aircraft.
US airports, mobile operators reach deal over 5G antennas — FAA
AT&T and Verizon shelled out tens of billions of dollars for the deployment of 5G frequencies. / AP Archive
June 17, 2022

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has said that mobile operators AT&T and Verizon have reached an agreement with airlines for the gradual deployment of additional 5G antennas around US airports.

"We believe we have identified a path that will continue to enable aviation and 5G C-band wireless to safely co-exist," said the FAA's acting administrator Billy Nolen on Friday in a statement.

Tensions between the two sectors flared at the end of 2021 when the FAA voiced concerns about possible interference between the altimeters of some aircraft — vital instruments for landing in certain weather conditions — and the deployment of 5G frequencies for which AT&T and Verizon shelled out tens of billions of dollars.

AT&T and Verizon finally agreed in January to delay by six months the activation of mobile phone antennas around certain airport runways.

As the end of that voluntary moratorium approaches, companies have agreed to a "gradual" approach.

READ MORE: US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports

Recommended

Acting 'in good faith'

The regional companies most exposed to possible interference have agreed to modify their radio altimeters by the end of the year.

Telephone operators have at the same time agreed to further delay the activation of 5G antennas located around the airports most likely to be affected for another 12 months, with a gradual lifting of restrictions.

"Through close coordination with the FAA over the last several months, we have developed a more tailored approach to controlling signal strength around runways that allows us to activate more towers and increase signal strength," an AT&T spokesperson said.

The company chose to act "in good faith" by agreeing not to deploy all of its antennas right away "so that airlines have additional time to retrofit equipment," he added.

READ MORE: US agency allows Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions