A third of Sudan' population is currently facing a food crisis due to the compounded impact of climate shocks, political turmoil and rising global food prices, the UN food agency has warned.

A joint report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization on Thursday said that 15 million people face acute food insecurity across all of the East African country's 18 provinces.

“The combined effects of conflict, climate shocks, economic and political crises, rising costs and poor harvests are pushing millions of people deeper into hunger and poverty," said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s representative in Sudan.

"We must act now to avoid increasing hunger levels and to save the lives of those already affected,” Rowe added.

Living conditions rapidly deteriorated across cash-strapped Sudan since an October military coup sent an already fragile economy into free-fall, with the Russian offensive in Ukraine compounding the economic pain.

Lack of funding

Funding levels fall short of meeting humanitarian needs in Sudan, where 40 percent of the population is expected to slip into food insecurity by September, the report said.