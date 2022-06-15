The United States has been walloped by climate-related catastrophes with raging floods, devastating fires, powerful thunderstorms and a dangerous heat wave affecting a third of the population.

Around 120 million people were under some sort of advisory on Tuesday as a heat wave scorched the Upper Midwest and the Southeast.

A series of slow-motion disasters has gripped the country as it enters summer, with warnings of misery for months to come in some areas.

"A dome of high pressure is expected to generate well-above-normal to record-breaking temperatures across the region both today and tomorrow," with heat indices "well into the triple digits in many locations," the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio were warned to expect the mercury to reach 43 Celsius.

NWS meteorologist Alex Lamers said the high-pressure dome was sparking extreme events around its periphery.

"A lot of times you get a pretty big heatwave and if you look around the edges of that you'll see thunderstorms and tornadoes, flash flooding, extreme rainfall," he told the AFP news agency.

Raging storms

The heat dome's northern edge, where high temperatures collided with colder air, saw some violent storms on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in the Midwest after thunderstorms tore through the area.

That cold front was expected to bring more unsettled weather, with hail and damaging winds forecast.

Further west, dramatic photographs and videos published by the National Park Service showed the devastation wreaked by flooding in Yellowstone, the country's oldest national park.

The 8,900 sqkm park in Wyoming state, which is home to the famous Old Faithful geyser, was shuttered on Monday after a flooded river swept away roads and cut off a nearby community.