Thousands of people streamed to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.

Organisers hoped the second March for Our Lives rally on Saturday would draw as many as 50,000 people to the Washington Monument.

While that would be far less than the original 2018 march that filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people, they decided to focus this time on smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

Despite rain in the nation's capital, scores turned out on the monument grounds well before the rally began, holding up signs, including one that said “Children aren't replaceable, senators are. Vote.”

“We want to make sure that this work is happening across the country,” said Daud Mumin, co-chairman of the march’s board of directors and a recent graduate of Westminster College in Salt Lake City. “This work is not just about DC, it’s not just about senators.”

2018 massacre

The first march was spurred by the February 14, 2018, killings of 14 students and three staff members by a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

That massacre sparked the creation of the youth-led March For Our Lives movement, which successfully pressured the Republican-dominated Florida state government to enact sweeping gun control reforms.