An Israeli air strike that struck Damascus International Airport has caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable until further notice.

The statement by Syrian regime's transportation ministry on Saturday was the first detailing the extent of damage from Friday’s air strike.

Local media reported earlier that Syria suspended all flights to and from the airport and the ministry confirmed all flights were suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport."

Israel's military has declined to comment on the air strike.

Saturday’s statement said the runway had been damaged “in several locations” and that the strike also hit the airport’s second terminal building.

“As a result of these damages, incoming and outgoing flights through the airport were suspended until further notice,” it said.

READ MORE: Israel kills, wounds many in Syria

Suspension of flights