A night of clashes between militias in the heart of a residential district of the Libyan capital Tripoli has raised fears of escalating violence in the conflict-riven country.

The intense fighting that erupted late Friday between two influential militias left at least one person dead and caused significant material damage, a security source told AFP.

It was the latest violence to rock the country as two rival prime ministers vie for power – the most recent episode of political infighting to fill the power vacuum left after the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Footage aired by Libyan media showed civilians, including women pushing children in prams, fleeing on busy streets in a built-up area after being caught in the crossfire.

The fighting broke out in Souk Talat neighbourhood and pitted two militias, Al-Nawasi and the Stability Support Apparatus, against one another, said the security source.

It came amid tensions following the arrest of fighters from both militias, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The clashes stopped after mediation by a neutral military force (Brigade 444), which deployed a number of its armoured vehicles" in the area of the fighting, he added.

A video released overnight showed Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah ordering members of the force to intervene to secure the area and protect civilians.

The source said there had been no civilian casualties, but cited "material damage".

READ MORE: Fears of violence in Libya as pro-Bashagha militia gathers near Tripoli

'Criminal militias'