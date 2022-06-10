The United Nations has warned that cash-strapped Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis could develop into a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid.

"We are concerned that this could develop into a full-blown humanitarian emergency, and we are taking action to address that concern," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters on Friday.

The UN and its partners are appealing for $47 million to address the immediate needs of the 1.7 million of the most vulnerable people and those most affected by the crisis, he said.

Months of daily blackouts, long queues for petrol and record inflation have made daily life a misery in the South Asian island nation of 22 million people.

The government has already defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt, and a critical shortage of foreign currency has left traders unable to import adequate supplies of food, fuel and other essential goods.

No adequate food