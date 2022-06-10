A group of migrants that once numbered as many as 5,000 have split about whether to keep walking through southern Mexico toward the US border.

A group of about 2,000 mainly younger male migrants set out walking on Thursday from the southern town of Huixtla. But about 1,000 migrants, mainly families with children, decided to wait in Huixtla to see if they could get some sort of temporary exit visa.

The families were tired after walking some 40 kilometres since departing the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, on Monday.

The goal of almost all migrants is to reach the US border.

But none of the migrant caravans that have crossed Mexico starting in 2018 have ever walked all the way to the border, which is over 1,600 km to the north.

While some caravan participants reached the border in the past, it was due to bus or car rides — which the government now tries to prevent.

Some of the migrants who apparently already got papers in Huixtla seemed to have left by their own means; with the exit visas. They may be able to take buses or taxis.

Venezuelan migrant Junior Ramirez was still waiting for papers with about 15 members of his extended family at a National Immigration Institute post outside Huixtla, where the migrants slept in the open air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Luis Garcia Villagran, a migrant advocate traveling with the caravan, said Mexican authorities have been giving out the equivalent of exit visas, which give migrants between one and three months to leave the country.

Venezuelans make large chunk of migrants

Theoretically, a migrant carrying such papers will either request asylum or leave Mexico — presumably over the US border — and wouldn't be sent back to their home country.