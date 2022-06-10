UN member nations have elected five countries to join the powerful UN Security Council with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.

General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid announced the results of the secret-ballot vote and congratulated the winners on Thursday.

It will be Mozambique and Switzerland’s first time serving on the council, Japan’s 12th time, Ecuador’s third and Malta’s second.

Switzerland’s President Ignazio Cassi called the election “a very important day” for the country, coming 20 years after it joined the United Nations.

“We want to be part of the solutions for this world,” he told reporters after the vote.

Japan’s vice foreign minister, Odawara Kiyoshi, said his country will do its best “to make this United Nations working as a whole.”

He said Japan’s priorities for the Security Council are “to work effectively,” focus on implementation and “human security including energy and food,” and also make efforts to address the situation in North Korea.

The results of the secret ballot vote in the 193-member General Assembly on Thursday were Ecuador 190, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192, and Switzerland 187.

