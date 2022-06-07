A looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the US-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said.

The US was in a "heightened threat environment" already, and these factors may worsen the situation, DHS said on Tuesday in the latest National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin.

"In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets," DHS said.

It's the latest attempt by Homeland Security to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism, a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of the agency following its creation after the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Indeed, the threats from overseas rate only passing mentions in this bulletin. It notes that al Qaeda supporters celebrated the January standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

And it mentions that Daesh called on supporters to carry out attacks in the United States to avenge the killings of the group's leader and spokesperson.

DHS also warns that China, Russia, Iran and other nations seek to foment divisions within the US to weaken the country and its standing in the world.

In part, they do this by amplifying conspiracy theories and false reports that proliferate in American society.

Most pressing threat

Domestic violent extremists, however, present the most pressing and potentially violent threat, the agency said, citing, for example, the racist attack in which a white gunman killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May.

The bulletin, which is scheduled to expire on November 30, said calls for violence by domestic extremists directed at democratic institutions, candidates and election workers will likely increase through the fall.