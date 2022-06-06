The United States has imposed sanctions on the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bosniak-Croat Federation and a top official of the Bosnian Serb entity for acts Washington said threatened the stability of the region.

Marinko Cavara, a member of a nationalist Bosnian Croat party, and Alen Seranic, the Serb Republic health minister, have undermined the US-sponsored pact that ended a 1992-95 war and "democratic processes or institutions," a US Treasury statement said on Monday.

The designations block any US properties the men own and generally bar American citizens from doing any transactions involving those properties.

The sanctions are the latest US move aimed at pressuring nationalist politicians to adhere to the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended a 1992-95 war between the country's Muslims - known as Bosniaks - Croats and Serbs. Some 100,000 people are estimated to have died in the conflict.

The accords split the country into autonomous regions - the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation - linked by a multi-ethnic central government.

Cavara has been federation president since 2015.

