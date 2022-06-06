China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following a spate of Canadian and Australian military aircraft traveling near Chinese territory.

Canada and Australia say that Chinese planes engaged in risky manoeuvres with their aircraft over the Pacific.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Monday that China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.”

Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk.

A June 1 statement said the Chinese planes tried to divert a Canadian long-range patrol aircraft from its path, and that the crew had to change direction quickly to avoid a potential collision.

“Such interactions ... are of concern and of increasing frequency,” the statement said.

The Canadian plane was deployed from April 26 to May 26 to join other countries in watching for fuel transfers between ships at sea that could be helping North Korea evade UN sanctions over its missile and nuclear tests.

Risky, provocative acts