A massive fire swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 300, officials have said.

The fire broke out at a container facility early on Saturday at Sitakunda, 40 kilometres from the port city of Chittagong, triggering multiple container explosions after a huge blast, at the site, officials said.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire on Sunday, said fire service official Faruk Hossain Shikder. The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses, local residents said.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. He urged all doctors in the district to help tackle the situation and called for emergency blood donations.

At least nine firefighters were among the dead, according to Brig. Gen. Main Uddin, director general of the Bangladesh fire service and civil defence. Another 10 firefighters were being treated for burn injuries, he added.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Fire service officials said they suspect it may have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.

