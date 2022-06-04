German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said.

The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late Saturday in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.

"Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA said.

"As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning."

The KBA said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany.

Failure of brake system