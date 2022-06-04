BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mercedes recalls nearly one million cars worldwide
The German transport authority said Mercedes' global recall will affect cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.
Mercedes recalls nearly one million cars worldwide
German federal transport authority said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany. / AFP
June 4, 2022

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said.

The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late Saturday in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.

"Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA said.

"As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning."

The KBA said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany.

READ MORE: Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction

Failure of brake system

Recommended

Mercedes-Benz confirmed the recall later in a statement sent to AFP news agency, saying the move was based on "analysis of isolated reports for certain vehicles".

"In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between brake pedal and brake system would fail," Mercedes said.

"In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased."

The company said it would "start with the recall immediately" and contact the owners of the "potentially affected vehicles".

"The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary," the company said.

"Until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles."

READ MORE: Mercedes may not release new cars due to chip crisis

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting