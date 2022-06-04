China is preparing to launch a three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station.

China Manned Space Agency said its spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on the edge of the Gobi Desert on Sunday morning at around 10:44 am local time (0244 GMT).

The Shenzhou-14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021.

Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October.

"All preparations for the launch are basically ready," said Lin Xiqiang, an agency official.

Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.

READ MORE:Unmanned cargo spacecraft docks with space station module