Republicans in the US House of Representatives have objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Republican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned.

The House Judiciary Committee met on Thursday in an emergency session in the midst of a week-long Memorial Day recess as funerals were under way in Uvalde, Texas, for some of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an 18-year-old with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle last week. There were other mass shootings the week before and on Wednesday.

Republican Representative Greg Steube, who attended the committee meeting virtually from his Florida home, contended the legislation would ban various handguns. He held up four guns one by one for the committee to see.

"Here's a gun I carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife, my home," the second-term congressman said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler interjected, "I hope to God that is not loaded."

Steube retorted, "I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns."

'Protecting Our Kids Act'

Democrats who narrowly control the House intend to put their 41-page "Protecting Our Kids Act" to a vote by the full chamber next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

President Joe Biden's party holds enough votes to pass the bill in the House, but it faces slim chances in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation. Republicans in Congress strongly advocate for gun rights.