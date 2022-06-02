The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia are set to raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

The decision on Thursday steps up the pace by the alliance, known as OPEC+, in restoring cuts made during the worst of the pandemic recession.

The group had been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month to gradually restore production cuts from 2020.

The move to increase production faster than planned comes as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the US.

There are fears that elevated energy prices could slow the global economy as it emerges from the pandemic.

OPEC, whose de facto leader is Saudi Arabia, has resisted pleas from the White House to increase oil supply to make up for production lost due to sanctions against Russia after its offensive in Ukraine.

That, along with a European Union agreement to end most oil imports from Russia, has pushed prices higher.

Rising US crude prices