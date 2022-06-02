India has sent a team of diplomats to oversee the delivery operations of the country's humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Indian Foreign Ministry has announced.

It is the first time that Indian officials have visited Afghanistan since the Taliban took over last year and New Delhi evacuated its diplomats from the country.

“During the visit, the team will meet representatives of the International Organizations involved in the distribution of the humanitarian assistance. In addition, the team is expected to visit various places where Indian programmes/projects are being implemented,” a statement by the ministry said.

Stating that "India’s development and humanitarian assistance has received a widespread appreciation across the entire spectrum of Afghan society," the ministry said: "The Indian team will meet the senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”

Humanitarian assistance