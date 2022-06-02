TÜRKİYE
UN to use 'Türkiye' instead of 'Turkey' after Ankara's request
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the country's name change became effective, in all foreign languages and documents, from the moment the letter from Ankara was received.
"Türkiye" brand represents thousands of years of experience of the Turkish nation in every field. / AP
June 2, 2022

The country name "Türkiye" is replacing "Turkey" at the UN, following a request by Ankara to be referred to as such, the international body has announced.

Wednesday's statement clarifies that the new brand "Türkiye" is now in place in foreign languages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they received a letter by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting the use of "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey" in the international arena.

Dujarric said the country's name change became effective from the moment the letter was received.

Cavusoglu announced the letter's official submission to the UN and other international organisations on Tuesday.

"Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organisations, countries to see this change to using 'Türkiye'," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is now 'Türkiye', and why that matters

'Hello Türkiye'

Citing Turkish Airlines' "Hello Türkiye" campaign, Cavusoglu said the campaign was seen by more than 30 million people.

As part of the campaign, the Directorate of Communications shared a promotional video, which was prepared to strengthen the Turkish brand, on its social media accounts.

Foreign tourists from different parts of Türkiye are seen waving greetings by saying "Hello Türkiye" in the video.

Cavusoglu also said a circular published in the Official Gazette noted that the phrase "Made in Türkiye" would be used instead of "Made in Turkey" in export products.

READ MORE:Turkey to use 'Türkiye' in all activities to strengthen its brand

SOURCE:AA
