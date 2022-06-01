The white man accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket has been indicted by a grand jury on a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge that would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Payton Gendron's attorney, Brian Parker, said on Wednesday he had not seen the indictment and could not comment, adding that prosecution and defence attorneys have been barred by a judge from discussing the case publicly.

Gendron is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday on the new, 25-count indictment, which builds on a previous murder charge hastily prepared in the hours after the May 14 shooting.

The 18-year-old has now also been charged with the attempted murders of three people who were shot during the attack, but survived, and with using a weapon while committing a felony.

He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors had told a judge on May 20 that the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but did not disclose charges, saying proceedings were ongoing.

Life sentence if convicted

The horrific nature of the crime and the number of victims was likely to already guarantee a life sentence if Gendron is convicted.

New York has no death penalty. But adding a state terrorism charge could carry additional emotional resonance and help authorities send a message about violent extremism.

The domestic terrorism charge — Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree — accuses Gendron of killing "because of the perceived race and/or colour" of his victims.

"This man was motivated by hate against people he never met for no reason other than the color of their skin," said Buffalo lawyer John Elmore, who represents the families of victims Katherine "Kat" Massey, 72, and Andre Mackniel, 53.