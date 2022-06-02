Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian journalist and a youth in separate shootings in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said, adding both victims were shot in the torso.

Ghofran Warasnah, 31, was shot in the chest at the entrance of the Al Arroub refugee camp near Hebron city, Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

"The bullet grazed Warasnah's ribs, passing through the flesh under her left armpit and exiting from her right side," the ministry said, accusing Israeli forces of preventing Red Crescent medics from approaching Warasnah for 20 minutes after shooting her.

"She was transferred to Al Ahli hospital in Hebron, but died shortly afterward, despite efforts to resuscitate her," it said.

Warasanah, who holds a degree in media and works as a journalist, was a former prisoner in Israel and was released in April.

Israeli army alleged the journalist "advanced" toward soldiers with a knife.

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned her killing and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable.

"Organised Israeli terrorism, which is encouraged to repeat its crimes by the lack of deterrence, today targeted former prisoner Warasnah," he said.

"While the International Criminal Court has dispatched a 42-member team to probe alleged war crimes in Ukraine within less than two months, it has not taken the initiative to do the same thing in Palestine in decades," Shtayyeh said.

