Oil prices have extended gains after the EU agreed to slash oil imports from Russia, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.19, or 1.8 percent, to $123.86 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. The more active August contract rose $2.25 to $119.85.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.12 a barrel, up $4.05, or 3.5 percent, from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

Both benchmarks have posted daily gains since Wednesday.

European Union leaders agreed in principle to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, resolving a deadlock with Hungary over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

Compromised deal