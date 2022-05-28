UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Beijing to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards.

Bachelet was speaking during an online press briefing on Saturday at the end of a six-day trip to China, the first by a UN Human Rights High Commissioner in 17 years.

Bachelet started her China trip on Monday in the southern city of Guangzhou before heading to Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Her office said last year it believed Uighurs in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region had been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work.

Bachelet reiterated, however, that her trip was not an investigation into China's human rights policies but an opportunity to engage with the government.

"I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities," she said.

China denies all accusations of abuse in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

'A mistake'