The UN Security Council has failed to agree on a statement aimed at pushing Myanmar's junta to take steps toward a peaceful solution to the country's ongoing crisis.

China and the United Kingdom, which drafted the text, blamed each other for the failure of the day-long negotiations on Friday, which followed a closed-door Council meeting on Myanmar in the morning.

For London, China was asking "too much," which led to the collapse of the negotiations.

A spokeswoman for China's UN delegation said that at the end of the day, there was only a "slight difference" to reach an agreement that was "not impossible to overcome."

Council diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were private, said China and Russia objected to parts of the text.

The original text proposed that the Security Council express deep concern over "limited progress" in implementing a five-point plan on ending the crisis, which was set out more than a year ago by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It also called for action to implement the roadmap. China proposed using the terms "slow" progress rather than "limited," the Chinese delegation said.

"Our wording was factual but less condescending" and "it's a real shame" that there was no agreement, the spokeswoman added.

READ MORE:Number of internally displaced people worldwide to hit new record in 2022