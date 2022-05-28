TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to sign space, tech agreements — Ankara
Baku and Ankara will ink several deals including space technologies that would enable the two countries to act together, especially in the field of satellites.
The two countries, which have deep economic links, also aim to mutually establish a technopark. / AA
May 28, 2022

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are set to sign several agreements that will cover space, technology and industry, the Turkish industry and technology minister said.

Mustafa Varank spoke to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of Teknofest Azerbaijan, the first foreign edition of the leading Turkish aviation, space and technology festival, which is currently underway in Baku.

The minister said on Friday the two countries will sign different agreements including one between the Turkish Space Agency and Azerbaijan Space Agency, which will enable the two countries to act together, especially in the field of satellites.

The two countries, which have deep economic links, also aim to mutually establish a technopark, Varank said at the event, which was first held in 2018.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Baku on Saturday and visit the venue with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

SOURCE:AA
