US Senate Republicans have blocked debate on a bill that represented the first effort by Congress to address mass shootings since a white supremacist's killing of 10 Black people in New York and a gunman's massacre of 19 pupils and two teachers in Texas.

Thursday's 47-47 vote along strict party lines fell short of the 60 yes votes required to launch debate in the 100-member Senate on a bill titled the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.

The vote effectively blocked the bill which would have authorised federal agencies to monitor and report jointly on domestic terrorism within the US, including incidents related to white supremacy.

Republicans said the legislation was unnecessary as Democratic President Joe Biden already had the authority to organise his administration's response to violent extremism.

Democrats said the bill was needed to bolster the federal government's response to rising incidents of violent extremism. They said amendments to any such bill could address potential restrictions on guns.

Mass shootings in recent years have provoked discussion in Congress on what to do about gun violence but little action as the two parties are deeply divided on gun restrictions.

No confidence in Congress

Americans have little confidence in Congress' ability to solve the problem, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showing that just 35 percent believe lawmakers will act.

The House of Representatives passed the domestic terrorism bill along party lines last week, after an avowed white supremacist killed the 10 Black people in a livestreamed shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on May 14.

On Tuesday, a gunman stormed a school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed the 19 small children and two teachers.