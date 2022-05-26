Teknofest Azerbaijan, the 2022 edition of Türkiye’s major technology and aviation fair, has kicked off in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Teknofest, first held in Türkiye in 2018, is officially expanding to neighbouring Azerbaijan this year and is scheduled to be held on May 26-29.

Last year saw Azerbaijan take part in Türkiye's Teknofest for the first time with 11 local companies and startups.

Selcuk Bayraktar, head of the board of the Turkish Technology Team event organiser, visiting the event area prior to the start of the festival told reporters that the enthusiasm of Teknofest can be felt everywhere in Azerbaijan, adding that he expects all Azerbaijani "brothers and sisters" in the event.

Bayraktar said they decided to organise Teknofest in Azerbaijan to strengthen the co-operation between Ankara and Baku and develop critical technologies.

The four-day Teknofest Azerbaijan will feature 10 technology competitions in different fields such as rockets, agriculture and unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the Baku event, companies and entrepreneurs are set to showcase their products and technical solutions.

On the entertainment side, the festival includes aerobatic flight shows from the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, a vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, and robots.

