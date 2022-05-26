Thursday, May 26, 2022

Russia ready to help overcome food crisis if West lifts sanctions: Putin

Moscow is ready to make a "significant contribution" to averting a looming food crisis if the West lifts sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said in a telephone call with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"Vladimir Putin emphasises that the Russian Federation is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertiliser, subject to the lifting of politically motivated restrictions by the West," the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.

It added that Putin also spoke about the "steps taken to ensure safety of navigation, including the daily opening of humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilian ships from the ports of the Azov and Black Sea, which is impeded by the Ukrainian side". Putin also described as "unfounded" accusations that Russia was to blame for the problems with food supplies on the global market.

Military situation in East Ukraine is very bad - Ukrainian foreign minister

The military situation in eastern Ukraine is even worse than people say it is and the country needs heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Kuleba, taking part in a live question and answer session with Twitter users, also said peace talks with Russia were not really taking place.

Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine could lead to unacceptable escalation - Tass

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned the West that supplying weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting Russian territory would be "a serious step towards unacceptable escalation", Tass news agency has said.

Lavrov told the RT Arabic channel that he hoped sane people in the West would understand this, adding "There are still a few left there", RIA quoted him as saying.

Finland's prime minister visits Ukraine

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has become the latest European leader to visit Ukraine.

Marin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE says she also visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin where Russian soldiers are alleged to have killed civilians. Zelenskyy thanked Marin for Finland’s weapons deliveries and its support for sanctions against Russia.

Russia's Ukraine resolution flops at WHO assembly

The World Health Assembly has called on Russia to immediately cease its attacks on hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Ukraine, urging it to respect and protect medical staff and humanitarian personnel engaged exclusively in medical duties.

More than 50 nations, including the US, EU countries, and Japan, sponsored a resolution by Ukraine that "urges the Russian Federation to immediately cease any attacks on hospitals and other healthcare facilities."

The vote in favour of the Ukraine resolution was 88 with 12 against. Those opposing the motion include China and North Korea, while 53 countries abstained, mostly from Africa and western Asia. Thirty countries were absent from the voting.

Lukashenko orders new military command for south of Belarus, bordering Ukraine

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the creation of a new military command for the south of country, bordering Ukraine.

"A new front has opened and we can't fail to pay attention to it," Lukashenko, wearing military uniform, told a televised meeting of defence officials. He said the new command had been proposed last year but needed to be set up immediately.

"Even before creating it, we are obliged today - quickly, on the run, to work out the defence of our southern borders," Lukashenko said.

Ukraine says fighting in east at 'maximum intensity'

Ukraine has said that fighting in the eastern Donbass region of the country has reached its fiercest level yet, as Russian forces pushed deeper into the industrial region.

"The fighting has reached its maximum intensity", Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told a press briefing. "Enemy forces are storming the positions of our troops simultaneously in several directions. We have an extremely difficult and long stage of fighting ahead of us", she added.

They are closing in around several key urban hubs, particularly Severodonetsk and Lysychansk that stand on route to Ukraine's eastern administrative centre in Kramatorsk. "The situation remains difficult and shows signs of further aggravation," Malyar said.

Putin says West will fail in isolating Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the West will fail in its attempts to isolate Russia and face growing economic problems.

Speaking via video link to members of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Putin said Russia wasn’t going to shut itself off from international cooperation. The forum includes several ex-Soviet nations.

Putin said that trying to isolate Russia is “impossible, utterly unrealistic in the modern world” and “those who try to do it primarily hurt themselves.”

Russian shelling kills four in Kharkiv: Ukraine

Four people have been killed in fresh Russian shelling of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, a regional official has said, where many people have returned after Russia's attempts to capture the city were repelled.

"The occupiers are again shelling the regional centre," the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, seven people were injured. Unfortunately, four were killed. We ask residents of Kharkiv and surroundings to be in shelters," he said.

Russia tells Ukraine to accept real situation

The Kremlin has said it expects Ukraine to recognise the existing situation and accept Moscow’s demands.

Asked if Russia expects Ukraine to make territorial concessions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “Moscow expects the acceptance of its demands and the understanding of the real situation that exists de-facto.”

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov said that “Kiev must acknowledge the de-facto situation and just have a sober assessment of it.”

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises financial stability risks

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has raised financial stability risks, the European Central Bank (ECB) has warned.

As financial stability conditions deteriorate, energy and commodity price shocks, amplified by Russia’s operation in Ukraine, increase risks to post-pandemic growth, inflation and financial conditions in the euro area and globally, according to the ECB’s Financial Stability Review report.