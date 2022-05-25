New analysis shows that US oil and gas firms took advantage of energy worries over the Ukraine conflict to push their fossil fuel products and resist climate change regulatory measures.

The London-based think tank InfluenceMap analysed advertisements and declarations by the companies in the weeks before and after Russia's incursion into Ukraine on February 24.

It said the companies spread the misleading message that US climate change policies were to blame for rising energy prices and that more US-produced oil and gas was the solution.

As Western countries that import Russian hydrocarbons looked for alternatives in order to cut ties with Russia, InfluenceMap detected "an active effort from the US oil and gas industry to capitalise on the war in Ukraine".

They pushed "long-standing policy asks relating to the continued expansion of oil and gas," despite the widely-documented role such operations play in driving deadly global climate change, InfluenceMap said.

The group identified one of the key players in the messaging effort as the American Petroleum Institute, a lobbying organisation that has numerous major fossil fuel companies among its members.

InfluenceMap said it detected a surge in the number of ads about US-based energy and energy independence placed via one of the API's Facebook pages in the weeks before and after the Russian invasion.

One series of ads received nearly 20 million views on the social platform.