'Media Summit' in Istanbul welcomes European Broadcasting Union members
The two-day summit hosted by Türkiye's public broadcaster, TRT, centres around discussions on the future of public broadcasting, media accessibility to young people and the fight against disinformation.
TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci called on public broadcasters to fight against information pollution and the intentional dissemination of disinformation. / TRTWorld
May 23, 2022

Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has been playing its "strongest" role in the fight against global terrorism.

"As the public broadcaster of Türkiye, we have been playing our strongest role in the fight against global terrorism. We call for solid cooperation to counter the scourge of terrorism, regardless of its source and target," TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said, at a media summit in Istanbul on Monday.

Sobaci called on other public broadcasters to fight against information pollution and the intentional dissemination of disinformation.

“Today we must see the world as a whole without any discrimination. We must realise that ignoring people is not the solution, as every single human being is valuable," Sobaci said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s motto of "The world is bigger than five". 

Sobaci added that the responsibilities of public broadcasters include raising public awareness about radicalisation, income inequality, global terrorism, cyber security and ecological problems.

“For this purpose, as EBU members, we aim to cooperate with joint and creative initiatives for a more peaceful future and at the same time enrich the broadcasting culture, in the spirit of solidarity as usual. I have no doubt that we will continue to strengthen and expand. Let's not forget that together we are stronger,” he said.

The two-day summit, hosted by Türkiye's public broadcaster, kicked off on Monday. 

Representatives from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) are meeting at the first in-person "Media Summit" in Istanbul in over two years.

The summit centres around discussions on the future of public broadcasting, media accessibility to young people and the fight against disinformation.

EBU General Director Noel Curran too spoke at the launch of the summit. Curran thanked TRT for this magnificent organisation and warm hosting, and said, “It is very valuable for us to be together. We hope to increase our cooperation with TRT on this occasion."

TRT World anchor Maria Ramos is presenting the summit, which features Teodora Ivanova-Lemon, the Head of Google TV Content Collaborations, and Olivier Van Duüren, international business development expert, as speakers.

Alejandro Lago, one of the professors of IESE Business School, University of Barcelona Navarra, too is among the speakers at the summit.

READ MORE: TRT Francais holds official inauguration of its digital platform

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
