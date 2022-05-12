Fast News

The French-language edition of TRT is an attempt to create an alternative in the wake of the global "hegemony of a few media companies," says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

About 300 million people around the world speak French and TRT Francais will give different perspectives and news stories to them, TRT officials say. (AA)

Türkiye's public broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) has officially launched TRT Francais, a new digital platform for its French-speaking audience, with a senior Turkish official saying the outlet is part of TRT's efforts to challenge the "hegemony" of few global media companies.

"In today's world we are facing the hegemony of a few media companies and instead of telling the truth those companies are part of the global exploitation order and continue broadcasting for this purpose," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun, who attended the launch ceremony on Wednesday in capital Ankara.

"In fact, TRT's new initiative, TRT Francais, is saying 'no' to this global hegemony, and TRT Francais is an attempt to create an alternative, just like we did with TRT World," Altun said.

TRT Francais will be focusing on global news and analysis of politics, culture, business, and lifestyle and is another outlet in TRT's chain of global media platforms.

The Ankara-based TRT already maintains four different international feeds: TRT World, TRT Arabi, TRT Russian and TRT Deutsch.

Turkish public broadcaster TRT launches TRT Francais, an online news platform for its French-speaking audience. TRT World's Rumeysa Kalin Karabulut has more from the launch ceremony pic.twitter.com/22q37ir0AV — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 12, 2022

Debunking stereotypes

"We are pleased to launch #TRTFrancais, bringing a wide range of news content to our francophone audience around the world. We trust the new platform's ability to debunk stereotypes and prejudices, as well as in rendering the role of media coverage meaningful once again," said TRT's general manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Founded in 1964, the Turkish media organisation has been on the path to becoming a major international broadcaster since 2016, when it launched its English-language service, TRT World.

"Publishing in this language spoken by more than 300 million people around the world means opening new thoughts and doors to people within the framework of the principles of diversity and depth," Sobaci said.

From breaking news to opinion columns to features and videos, the platform seeks to bring fair and transparent journalism to the French-speaking audience all around the world.

We are pleased to launch #TRTFrancais, bringing a wide range of news content to our francophone audience around the world. We trust the new platform’s ability to debunk stereotypes and prejudices, as well as in rendering the role of media coverage meaningful once again. pic.twitter.com/u32KwpeZuW — Zahid SOBACI (@zahidsobaci) May 11, 2022

Source: TRT World