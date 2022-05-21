TÜRKİYE
Altun: US' support to terrorist organisations damages strategic partnership
The US should realise before it is too late that the presence of FETO in their country is also a threat to the American society, says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
"Türkiye is a country that strengthens and enriches the unions, alliances and partnerships it is in," Altun says. / AA
May 21, 2022

Supporting terror outfits that Türkiye is fighting and not surrendering terrorists unfortunately damages Ankara's strategic partnership and alliance with the United States, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"We will continue to object that the same approach is not seen as a problem for the countries whose NATO membership is on the agenda," he said in a video message on Saturday at the "History and Future of Türkiye-US Relations Panel" organised by the Turkish Directorate of Communications at the Türkevi in New York.

Noting that Türkiye-US relations have a long history, Altun said that "the regional and global developments we are facing today clearly show the necessity and importance of cooperation and dialogue between the two countries."

Türkiye wants to see allies by its side

Altun said that they believe that they can maintain and develop Türkiye-US relations befitting to the alliance and strategic partnership.

"Türkiye is a country that strengthens and enriches the unions, alliances and partnerships it is in."

Pointing out that Türkiye also serves to protect regional and global stability, he said that he wanted to see Türkiye's allies by its side in this multi-dimensional struggle which involves terrorism and irregular migration.

"The US administration should also stand with us, not against us, in our fight against regional and global terrorism."

The US should realise before it is too late that the presence of FETO in their country is also a threat to the American society, he added.

