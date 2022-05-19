Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has renewed his attacks on the country's electronic voting system ahead of October elections in which he will face off against favorite Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, lagging in opinion polls behind leftist ex-president Lula, has long sought to discredit the voting system in place since 1996, saying last year he would not recognise the election outcome unless the whole operation was replaced.

On Thursday, he told a meeting in Rio de Janeiro, "We cannot have an electoral system over which the shadow of suspicion hangs."

Voters in Brazil cast their ballots electronically at voting stations. But Bolsonaro has long argued for a paper printout to be made of each vote cast, suggesting the absence of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

He has not provided evidence of fraud, and the Superior Electoral Court insists the system is transparent and has never been tainted by irregularities.

Electronic voting allows for same-day election results in the giant country of 213 million people.

